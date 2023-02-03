IISc, London varsity launch joint research programme

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Brunel University, London, have launched a £100,000 (Rs 1 crore) programme for joint research projects in areas including combustion, manufacturing, design and energy.

While the funding will support short, exploratory joint ‘seed’ research projects until the end of July 2023, the programme also envisions later progression to larger, externally funded collaborative research, IISc said.

The launch was announced on Thursday during a visit by Brunel’s vice-chancellor and president, Professor Andrew Jones, to the IISc campus. Professor Jones and other senior administrators from Brunel interacted with IISc faculty members.

Professor Jones said academics from the universities had been working together to develop an understanding of the joint research capabilities in the core areas of collaboration. He said the partnership facilitates a closer association between the academics and greater scope for impactful research that will benefit the UK and India.

IISc director Professor Govindan Rangarajan said the institute anticipated an extension of the cooperation to other interdisciplinary areas.