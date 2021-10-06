IISc to hold virtual convocation on Wednesday

IISc to hold virtual convocation on today

The chief guest will be Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2021, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 07:47 ist
Since the IISc’s inception in 1909, more than 20,000 students have graduated from the institute. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will host this year’s convocation virtually on Wednesday to confer degrees upon students who graduated in 2020 and 2021. 

The event, scheduled to start at 3.30 pm, will see 1,832 PhD and master’s students, and 204 undergraduate students receive their degrees. The event will also witness medals being conferred upon 110 students for their academic excellence. 

The chief guest will be Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, while A S Kiran Kumar, former chairman of ISRO, will be present as the guest of honour. 

Since the IISc’s inception in 1909, more than 20,000 students have graduated from the institute.

The IISc offers PhD and integrated PhD programmes, master’s programmes (MTech, MTech (Res), MDes, MMgmt) and a four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) programme.

