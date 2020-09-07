India's biggest Covid care centre in B'luru to be shut

India's biggest Covid-19 care centre at BIEC in Bengaluru to shut on September 15

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 07 2020, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 10:04 ist
The Covid Care Centre at the BIEC, Bengaluru, has a staggering 10,100 beds. DH FILE PHOTO

The COVID Care Centre at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will shut down on September 15 because it’s no more getting patients. 

The 10,100-bedded facility, billed as India’s largest, had attracted attention due to the government’s initial decision to rent beds and furniture at a high cost. The government later bought the items following all-round criticism. 

The facility was established mainly to serve mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients. But there’s been a drastic fall in the number of admissions at the BIEC in recent weeks after the government allowed home isolation of patients. 

In an order, the BBMP stated that the decision to shut down the facility was discussed at a meeting with the chief minister following a suggestion from Rajender Kumar Kataria, the head of the Covid Care Care Task Force.  

The beds and furniture purchased for the BIEC facility will now be given to government and university hostels. The Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 sets of furniture for its hostels, horticulture university hostel, Bagalkot (1,000), Minority Welfare Department hostel (1,000) and the GKVK, Bengaluru, (1,000).  The remaining furniture will be given to government hospitals and hostels. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BIEC facility
Bangalore International Exhibition Centre

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 