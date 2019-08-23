Infant's nose bleeds, Air Asia flight returns to KIA

An infant's bleeding nose, reportedly due to cabin pressure issues, forced an Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar return to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) 45 minutes after take-off on Friday afternoon.

The flight had taken off at 12 noon when the infant's parents alerted the crew about the bleeding issue. Once the message was relayed to the cockpit, the pilots took a call to return as there was no medical personnel on board.

None of the other passengers faced any problem due to the cabin pressure problem, it is learnt from travellers. As soon as the flight landed at KIA, the baby was given first aid and taken to the medical facility at the airport.

Later, in an official statement, AirAsia India's Chief of Safety informed that the flight I5-536 had made the priority landing after the infant developed a 'medical condition.' “We place the safety of our guests as our top priority, in all facets of our operations,” the Chief said.

SpiceJet cabin crew injured

In another incident, a member of the cabin crew of a Mangaluru-bound SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru was injured while the aircraft was on a push back at KIA. A bag from the luggage compartment fell on the crew member when she conducting a safety demonstration.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said she suffered a minor bruise when she fell on the aircraft floor due to the impact. As a precaution, the Bombardier Q400 aircraft was taken back to the bay. “The crew member was declared fit to fly by the doctor,” the spokesperson said.

However, she was given rest and another crew member operated the flight. The same aircraft later departed for Mangaluru at 8.45 am on Friday.