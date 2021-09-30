Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide: Reports

Popular Kannada actor Soujanya died by suicide on Thursday, according to media reports. The actor reportedly hung herself from her Bengaluru apartment.
A suicide note was also found wherein she said only she was responsible for this extreme step.
More details awaited.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?
Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?
Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth
These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis
Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway
DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest
Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away
Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs