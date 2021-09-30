Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide

Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide: Reports

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 15:22 ist
Soujanya. Credit: Special Arrangement

Popular Kannada actor Soujanya died by suicide on Thursday, according to media reports. The actor reportedly hung herself from her Bengaluru apartment.

A suicide note was also found wherein she said only she was responsible for this extreme step.

More details awaited.

Karnataka
Bengaluru

