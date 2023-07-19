Kannada Authority issues notice to Sophia High School

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has issued a notice to the 74-year-old Sophia High School on Palace Road here seeking an explanation on its plans to stop teaching Kannada in Class 8.

The KDA has given the all-girls school three days to respond.

The notice comes after Kannada & Culture Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi asked School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to act against private schools that are not teaching Kannada as required by law.

The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, requires schools to teach Kannada as either first or second language.

"As per the Kannada Language Learning Act, it is mandatory for all schools in Karnataka to teach Kannada as the first or second language. It has come to our notice through media reports that your school has responded positively to a letter written by over 50 parents who don't want Kannada to be taught, and that parents were made to write to the education department. The Authority has considered this seriously," the notice states.

Several pro-Kannada activists have flagged the school's alleged efforts to drop teaching Kannada by asking parents to sign a petition on the matter.

School authorities did not respond to calls and messages seeking comments.