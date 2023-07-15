Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected two under-construction underground metro stations on Friday.

Expressing satisfaction with the work progress, Shivakumar said the 13.89-km project, which is part of the Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara line (Reach 6 of Phase II), will be operational by March 2025.

During the visit, the Bengaluru Development Minister inspected the Lakkasandra and MG Road metro stations. He said the state government is exploring underground corridors to alleviate traffic congestion in Bengaluru. "We are studying states where tunnel roads are operational," Shivakumar told reporters.

Officials confirmed that Kamaraj Road, connecting Cubbon Road and Commercial Street with Brigade Road, will not be ready for regular traffic anytime soon since several additional works need to be completed before opening the road.

Data suggests that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has achieved 54 per cent of tunnelling on the 6.3-km stretch between Tannery Road and Nagawara. They have also completed 80 per cent of the work between Dairy Circle and Langford. The underground stretch between Rashtriya Military School and Pottery Town is nearly finished. The BMRCL has made progress ranging from 48 to 79 per cent in the civil works for building 12 stations.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said the March 2025 target includes commissioning the entire line, including the elevated corridor till Kalena Agrahara. He added that the tunnelling work near Nagawara has been slow since the contract was awarded almost a year later.

"The soil on this stretch is loose. We cannot risk going fast as the tunnel boring machines (TBMs) could collapse," he explained.

The managing director said work to integrate the Nagawara elevated and underground stations will be taken up once the underground station is ready.

“We have not started station work for the elevated line as we want to first complete the viaducts. Taking up two works simultaneously can disrupt the traffic,” he explained.

Details of the underground section (Dairy Circle to Nagawara)

No of underground stations: 12

Length of twin tunnel: 10.49 km

Number of contract packages: 4