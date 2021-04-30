K'taka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

He said more than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 16:10 ist
Civil Defense personnel with police check people's movement during state-wide curfew at Tank Bund Road, Binneypete, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.

"Let's take the lockdown seriously. It's in our own interest & possibly last resort," Sood tweeted.

He said more than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds.

Also Read | Karnataka Health Minister asks 18-44-year-olds not to crowd hospitals as vaccination drive begins May 1

"I am sure u dont want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home & break the chain," Sood warned the violators.

The Karnataka government imposed a 14-day lockdown in the urban areas of the state from April 27 night to May 12 morning in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The state has been reporting about 35,000 cases a day while the active cases have reached close to 3.5 lakh.

The state is witnessing a shortage of oxygen, ICU beds, Remdesivir injection, and other life-saving medicines due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

