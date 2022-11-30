Karnataka poll body seeks SC’s direction on BBMP polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday informed the high court that an affidavit has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions in the matter of conducting elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The SEC has also filed a statement of objections, opposing the state government’s interlocutory application (IA) seeking a further three months’ time to finalise a proper reservation notification.

Appearing for the SEC, senior advocate K N Phanindra submitted that the pending special leave petition may come up before the Supreme Court shortly. Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar has posted the matter to December 6.

At the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Dhyan Chinnappa informed that the dedicated commission, headed by Justice K Bhakthavatsala, has submitted a supplementary report on October 31, 2022, and concluded that its earlier report does not require any change.

The AAG further submitted that the state government had addressed a letter to the commission on November 17 seeking clarifications and information regarding empirical data. The state government thus sought extension of time.

In its statement of objections, the SEC has said that the Supreme Court is monitoring the BBMP election matter and had earlier stipulated a specific time period for issuance of delimitation and reservation notifications. The statement said that neither the state government nor the dedicated commission have empirical data available as regards to backward classes in the state with respect to political backwardness.

Hence, the election cannot be delayed for this reason, the statement said, requesting the court to dismiss the IA filed by the state government.

“The affidavit annexed to the IA would reflect that the state government is still contemplating as to whether a fresh reservation notification should be issued or not and its decision is sought to depend on the response of the dedicated commission.

“It is shocking to observe that though this court by its final order dated September 30 had directed the state government to issue fresh reservation notification, the state government is virtually stating that it still has to conclude as to whether a fresh notification is to be issued,” the SEC said.