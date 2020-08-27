KSRTC opens ‘Sthree Toilet’ at Kempegowda Bus Station

The state government-run, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday unveiled ‘Sthree Toilet’ by converting a scrapped bus at the Kempegowda Bus Station.

The unique toilet was funded by the Bengaluru International Airport Authority (BIAL) as part of their CSR initiative. The toilet built using a scrapped bus at the cost of Rs 12 lakhs has three Indian and two Western toilets. Besides, it also has sanitary napkin machines, incinerators.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated the new facility. The toilet makes use of self-generated power by harnessing solar energy. The bus has solar sensor lights, a handwashing facility, a baby feeding place and a baby diaper changing cabin. The KSRTC stated that cleanliness is a top concern, providing basic infrastructure to women passengers at bus stations.