Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

The Lalbagh's Independence Day Flower Show will be held from August 4 to 15 with an 18-foot high floral Vidhana Soudha made of 7.2 lakh flowers set to be the main attraction.

Announcing the details on Tuesday, Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun said the show will pay tribute to the Kengal Hanumanthaiah through a floral statue and floral Vidhana Soudha.

"The floral Vidhana Soudha will be 18-foot high, 36-foot long and 18-foot wide Soudha. It will be made of 7.2 lakh flowers of various species. The Hanumanthaiah statue will be about 14-foot high," the minister said, adding that the chief minister will inaugurate the show on August 4.

On the right side of the Lalbagh glass house, a floral model of Shivapura Soudha will be built with 3.48 lakh chrysanthemum flowers. The entire show will feature about 29 lakh flowers.

The department will hold Ikebana, vegetable and fruit carving, Pushpa Bharati, Bonsai and Dutch Ikebana competitions.

The cost of the flower show is estimated at Rs 2.5 crore. Officials expect over 10 lakh people to visit the show. Security arrangements include 136 CCTV cameras.

Conserving 132 rare tree species

The Horticulture Department on Tuesday took a step towards the conservation of tree species endemic to the Western Ghats by planting saplings of 132 species on six acres of vacant land in Lalbagh.

The 450 saplings of the 132 species were chosen on the basis of their status. Of the 5900 species of trees in the Western Ghats, 652 have been found to be endemic. Officials said they picked the species that were rare/endangered or threatened.

The showcasing of a sample of the diverse flora of the Western Ghats in a small strip of land at the centre of the city was to build a scientific platform for students, enthusiasts and silviculturists alike to study the trees.

DETAILS

Entry fee:

Adults (Rs 70 and Rs 80 on holidays)

Children: Rs 30 (free for children in school uniform)

Timings: 7 am to 7 pm