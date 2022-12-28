Man arrested for quarrelling with CISF officials at KIA

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police have arrested a man, identified as Jockey Ammanur Khasim, for allegedly assaulting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff, including a woman officer.

Khasim wanted to fly to Kochi from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Around 5.10 pm on December 25, he was informed that his Green Card was missing.

CISF inspector Dhaneswari Kuttum and her team gave a form to Khasim and asked him to address the complaint to the ‘Lost & Found’ section.

Khasim got into an argument with the officials over the issue. He even threw his documents at Kuttum, and abused and threatened her.

Kuttum’s colleagues tried to stop him, but Khasim allegedly abused and assaulted them, as well.

The CISF staff immediately detained Khasim for his conduct and handed him over to the BIAL police.

A senior officer said that they have registered a case against Khasim for obstructing government officers from discharging their duties, outraging the modesty of a woman, assault and other charges, and arrested him.

Further investigation is on.