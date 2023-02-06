Man caught on video smashing cars’ glass panels

A man was caught on video breaking the glass panels of three cars in Malleswaram on Sunday, but none of the vehicle owners complained about the vandalism to the police.

The video footage showed the man smashing the windows and windscreens of an SUV and two other cars with a machete at 1:30 am. The vehicles were parked on the roadside at Malleswaram’s 2nd Main, 13th Cross.

Police claimed the owners told them they would fix the broken panels and did not want to file a complaint. “If they file a complaint, we will take necessary action.”