Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to many areas of Bengaluru

A thunderstorm — rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning — struck parts of Bengaluru on Monday evening as the city continued to be weighed down by the effects of Cyclone Mandous.

By 11.30 pm, Bengaluru city had received 9 mm of rainfall, adding to the 20.7 mm that it recorded in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, Monday. The IMD’s HAL airport observatory, which is representative of the city’s eastern and southeastern areas, received 4 mm of rainfall until 11.30 pm on Monday, adding to the 11.4 mm that it recorded in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am.

In all, the city observatory recorded 75 mm of rainfall this December until 11.30 pm, Monday. The number for HAL airport was 53.4 mm and for Kempegowda International Airport 67.2 mm.

The weakening cyclonic system also pushed up the maximum temperature, which had drastically fallen at the weekend. At 5.30 pm on Monday, the maximum temperature in the city was 24°C, up from 21.9°C on Sunday and 19.6°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, has continued to remain a degree or two above the norm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the maximum temperature to go up further, reaching 28°C in the next two days. By December 17, the IMD expects the skies to clear during the day and winter conditions to set in. When that happens, the minimum temperature will start dropping.

Parts of the city received light rain during the day, too.

Chowdeshwari (17.5 mm), Yelahanka (28 mm), Jakkur (33.5 mm), Basavanapura (18 mm), Hagadur (38.5 mm), Doddabidarakallu (18.5 mm), Peenya (16 mm), KR Puram (16.5 mm), Hampinagar (22 mm), Galianjaneya Temple (19.5 mm), Vidyapeeta (17.5 mm), Nayandahalli (23 mm) and Jnanabharathi (25.5 mm) were the areas that received moderate rainfall. Other areas received only light rain.

The rains caused waterlogging on many roads and jammed traffic. Silk Board Junction, Basavanagudi, Queen’s Circle, Sulthanpet Main Road, etc were glaring examples of the city’s poor drainage.