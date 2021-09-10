Many Sputnik V recipients in Bengaluru yet to return for second dose

Many among the 83,431 who have received the Sputnik V vaccine in the state have not returned to get their second jab, which they should have received 21 days after the first dose.

The vaccine has been available only in nine hospitals in three districts. In Bengaluru, only six hospitals offer the vaccine, including Manipal, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Kauvery, NU and United. Elsewhere, Tenet Medcorp and Yenepoya hospital, Mangaluru; and BLDE University and Shri Ganpatlal Agarwal Memorial Ayush Hospital, both in Vijayapura district, offer the vaccine.

At United Hospital, 156 people who received the first dose did not return for the second though it has been more than 21 days since their first jab.

Component two or dose two is reserved for the recipients of dose 1. The first dose vials cannot be used for the second. The direction to visit the same hospital in the same city for the second jab makes it easy only for locals to avail of the vaccine brand.

Also Read | Dr Reddy's starts supply of Sputnik V first doses

Dr Shanthakumar Muruda, executive director, United Hospital located in Jayanagar, told DH that 3,277 people have received component one or dose one and 2,761 have received the second. While 360 people are yet to complete 21 days to get the second dose, 156 who completed 21 days are yet to return for their second dose.

"From our end, we are periodically reminding them to come for the second dose to complete their vaccination since component two is reserved for them," he said.

With the administering of component 1 or dose 1, a vector with a gene coding S protein of coronavirus gets into a cell. The body then synthesises S protein in response starting the immunity production. When component 2 is given after 21 days, the vaccine based on a different adenovirus vector unknown to the body boosts the immune response and ensures long-term immunity.

NU Hospital at Padmanabhanagar bought 1,800 doses and procured an additional 1,200 doses two days ago from Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's.

“We have given the second dose to those who were administered the first dose as part of the initial consignment,” hospital administrator Asma Banu told DH.

While the hospital received the second consignment just two days ago, the second dose will arrive in a week. “We have educated people saying they won’t get the second dose anywhere else and have to come here after 21 days,” Asma said.

Youngsters prefer Sputnik since they are now able to travel after the recognition of the vaccine, though older people prefer Covishield and not even Covaxin.

Authorities at Manipal said 90 to 95 per cent of people have returned to receive their second dose. The hospital reported 9,570 first-dose recipients and 4,466 as the second. The rest are waiting to become eligible for the second dose.

Check out latest DH videos here