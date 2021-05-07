Midnight drama at KC General Hospital over oxygen

A major tragedy was averted at the K C General Hospital in Bengaluru after paramedical staff and doctors with the help of Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan arranged oxygen in the nick of time and saved the lives of 200 Covid patients.

The operation to arrange the life-saving gas began Wednesday midnight and lasted five hours, with officials finally managing to procure jumbo oxygen cylinders and later a tanker from private firm Universal.

Sources in the hospital told DH that the oxygen stock at the hospital began depleting by 10 am on Wednesday.

“We were due to receive an oxygen tanker from Praxair firm in Ballari by 11 am,” said a paramedical staff at the hospital.

“But the tanker did not turn up even after 11.30 pm. Later, we got to know that the tanker had gone to a private hospital. Soon, medical officer Dr Renuka Prasad sounded the SOS to DCM Ashwath Narayan at 12.30 am.”

Swinging into action, Ashwath Narayan coordinated with Industries minister Jagadish Shettar and senior IAS officers such as Munish Moudgil and others.

A few hours later, the team managed to arrange oxygen from Universal.

Talking about the midnight drama, the deputy CM recalled the tragedy in Chamarajanagar and other places.

“So I immediately got into action to avert a major disaster. While arranging for the required oxygen from various sources, we also had to face the challenge of monitoring the patients as the stock of oxygen was limited,” he said.

“While I was coordinating to get the oxygen, doctors and hospital staff attended to the patients. Police also helped in transporting the oxygen quickly.”

Until the jumbo cylinders were delivered, nurses and support staff were assigned to every patient.

According to Dr Mohan, Resident Medical Officer, KC General, nurses constantly monitored and ensured a steady supply of oxygen using the stand-by stock.

“The saturation level of every patient was constantly monitored. The Malleswaram police also helped in the quick transit of 20 jumbo oxygen cylinders by 4.45 am on Thursday.

“A few hours later a tanker with liquid oxygen from Universal company arrived at the hospital. It was a relief to all of us,” another medical officer said.