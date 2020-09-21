Namma Metro smartcard validity extended to 10 years

The validity of the Namma Metro 'Varshik' smart card has been extended to 10 years, the BMRCL said on Monday.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that as per the previous provision, the validity of the card was limited to one year from the last recharge.

The rule has been removed for the convenience of the commuters.

Earlier, not using the card for one year called for reactivation at a cost of Rs 50. Since resuming operations from September 7, after a gap of more than 5 months, the corporation has been receiving complaints from commuters who could not recharge the card.

With the 10-year validity, commuters do not need to pay reactivation charges, it said.