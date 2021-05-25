Namma Metro's Kengeri line to be open to public from July

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that the second extended line of Namma Metro's Phase 2 from Mysore Road to Kengeri station (Reach 2 extension) will be commissioned in July.

The chief minister travelled in the metro from Vikasa Soudha to Kengeri to inspect the infrastructure of the 7.53-km extended line, which is yet to get safety clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects the CRS inspection by the end of June. "Work on the Reach 2 extension from Nayandahalli to Kengeri is almost completed. The trial runs have been done. The line will be open to the public from July. The construction work on the line costs Rs 1,560 crore and the land acquisition costs Rs 360 crore," he said, adding that work on Kengeri to Challaghatta is in progress and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

As per the metro authorities, the extended line will benefit 75,000 passengers per day. The fare for travelling from Byappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs 56 and from Kengeri to Silk Institute would be Rs 60.

The line comprises six stations each with a rooftop designed for installation of solar power of 250 kW capacity. The parking facility will be provided at Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, and at Kengeri Bus Terminal, which has two-level parking. Pattanagere and Kengeri do not have a parking facility.