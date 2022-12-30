New Year celebrations in Bengaluru: 3,000 cops to man CBD

About 3,000 policemen will be deployed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road and the surrounding areas during the New Year celebrations.

In all, 5,200 policemen, including two additional commissioners of police and as many joint commissioners of police, will be on security duty on the night of December 31.

Four deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 10 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 30 police inspectors and other officers will man the Central Business District (CBD), City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said.

Similar security measures will be in place in Indiranagar, Koramangala and Whitefield where a large number of people are expected to gather for the celebrations.

Another 2,500 policemen, including four DCPs, 10 ACPs and 25 inspectors, will be deployed there. Policemen from other districts, the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and the City Armed Reserve (CAR) will also be part of the bandobast.

A Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) will be installed on Brigade Road. People can enter and exit Brigade Road only at Opera House Junction.

Reddy asked citizens to call 112 to report unlawful activities and drug peddling or consumption of banned substances and if they find any unattended object. He asked people to go home by 1 am, in line with the government deadline.

Police using binoculars will man picketing points and watch towers to control the crowd and keep an eye on anti-social elements. There will also be women’s safety islands. Additional CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras will be used. There will be anti-sabotage checks by sniffer dogs, Reddy said.

Police seized 345 kg of illicit drugs by registering 547 NDPS Act cases in December and arrested 637 people, including six foreigners, Reddy added.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said: "We have asked all restaurants, bars and pubs to ensure customers wear masks on the night of December 31. Inside the establishment, they should remove masks and maintain social distancing but put them back on later. It's a safety measure to ensure cameras record everyone."

Drunk driving

At least one member of every group should abstain from alcohol. There will be drunk driving checks throughout the night.

The airport expressway will be open only to people going to KIA. Police will be deployed to check motorists and allow only those who have booked flights.

Total 8,500 policemen deployed for New Year security duty.

Traffic diversion

From 8 pm on December 31, vehicles coming from Queen’s Statue Jn and heading towards Halasuru and beyond will turn left at Anil Kumble Circle, BRV Jn, turn right onto Cubbon Road and join MG Road near Webb’s Junction.

Vehicles coming from the Cantonment areas and Halasuru will turn right near Trinity Circle and enter Halasuru Road and turn left onto Dickenson Road and proceed towards

Cubbon Road.

Curbs on vehicular movement

Traffic and parking will not be allowed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Marks Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on from 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1.

Vehicles will be allowed only on one side of MG Road, Brigade Road and Residency Road.

Except for police and essential service vehicles, no vehicle will be

allowed on the following roads:

MG Road: Anil Kumble Junction to Mayo Hall Jn

Brigade Road: Cauvery Emporium Jn to Opera House Jn

Church Street: Brigade Road Jn Museum Road Jn

Museum Road: MG Road Jn to Old Madras Bank Road Jn

Rest House Road: Museum Road Jn to Brigade Road Jn

Residency Cross Road: Residency Road to MG Road (Shankarnag Theatre Jn)

Parking will also be banned on these roads from 2 pm, December 31, to 3 am, January 1.

Vehicles should be removed before 4 pm or else their owners will be fined.

Parking facility

Vehicle parking is allowed on both sides from Kamaraj Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction. Parking will also be available at the BMTC Shopping Complex and Shivajinagar bus stand area.

On Brigade Road, pedestrians only can walk from MG Road Jn to Opera House Jn. To come to MG Road, they can walk via Residency Road Cross (near Shankarnag Theatre Cross).

Traffic will be banned on flyovers from 9 pm, December 31, to 6 am, January 1.