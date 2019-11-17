'No-man’s-land’ residents hit streets for better infra

Split among three assembly segments, Haralur, Somasundarapalya and the surrounding localities in southeastern Bengaluru resemble a no-man’s-land as far as civic administration is concerned.

The roads are muddy, there are no streetlights, the traffic is terrible and air pollution is rising by the day. Ironically, these localities are nestled between two of the city’s bustling technology corridors — Sarjapur Road and Electronics City.

Hundreds of residents hit the streets on Saturday to hold a silent march called ‘Fight4Right—Citizens’ March Against Civic Apathy’. They started as early as at 8.30 am and marched silently until noon on Haralur Main Road, from Kudlu Junction to Sarjapur Road.

The protesters came from Kudlu Junction, Silver County, Somasundarapalya, Mangammanapalya,

HSR Section 2, etc. The protest came weeks after residents of the Mahadevapura assembly segment held a similar demonstration against civic apathy.

Ramakrishna Reddy, president, Haralur-Somasundarapalya Residents’ Association, said their neighbourhoods were sandwiched between Mahadevapura, Anekal and Bommanahalli assembly segments. “It’s a no-man’s-land. No MLA cares about us,” he said. “We had no option but to protest like this.”

Rajendra Kumar, a fellow protester, cited a specific example of civic apathy. The authorities dug up the streets to lay the Cauvery water pipelines but forgot to repair them. “Some roads were asphalted but that was just a patch-up job. Office-goers travelling to the tech corridor use this road (Haralur Main Road) to avoid the traffic jams of Silk Board. The road is only 40 feet wide. Still, authorities have allowed high-rises here."

Subrato, a techie who uses the stretch daily to travel from Sarjapur to Electronics City, said there was no traffic management to speak of.

"There are hardly any signals. The presence of over 15 schools in the area only adds to the traffic mess as hundreds of vehicles rush to pick up or drop off kids during peak hours," he added.

Reddy said barring BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep, no official had heard them out. "All that we want are pothole-free roads, the widening of the existing road to match the traffic density, an underpass or flyover at Haralur, proper pedestrian paths, traffic signals and clean lakes."