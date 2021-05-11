Ola, GiveIndia to supply 500 free oxygen concentrators in Bengaluru

Mobility platform Ola through its foundation and GiveIndia will supply an initial set of 500 free oxygen concentrators in Bengaluru through the Ola app this week.

This will be later scaled up to 10,000 concentrators to be distributed across the country.

An Ola statement said consumers will be able to log onto the Ola app and request for an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details. Once submitted, the request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver. The device will be brought to the consumer’s doorstep.

Here's how you can request for an oxygen concentrator on the Ola app

Once the patient has gotten better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will pick up the device and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it.

“This entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator as well as the doorstep delivery and pickup will be completely free for consumers,” Ola said.

“We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times.

"We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group chief executive officer, Ola.