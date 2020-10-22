On recovery mode, KIA posts positive growth in cargo volumes

Recovering from a prolonged slump due to Covid-19, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become the first metro airport in India to record positive growth in cargo volumes. The airport processed 131,603 Metric Tonnes (MT) between April and September 2020.

International cargo recorded 4.5% year-on-year growth during the period, according to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The cargo processed in September was 32,449 MT, a growth of +0.3%, against the same period last year.

September 2020 witnessed a 4.5% growth in international cargo, of which export cargo grew by 7.6%. Meanwhile, domestic cargo is showing a slower recovery at -5.2% lower than the same period in the previous year.

A key growth driver, 17,212 MT of perishable cargo was processed at the KIA during this period. “The KIA accounted for highest exports of perishables among Indian airports till June 2020 (source: APEDA website). It also processed 180,745 kgs of pomegranate from April to August 2020,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Before the pandemic, around 60% of domestic and international freight was being carried in belly space of passenger aircraft and the remainder in freighters. With the reduction in passenger flights due to restrictions, several airlines — both domestic and international — converted P2C aircraft, enabling the availability of a larger amount of cargo capacity.

This led to a growth in cargo aircraft movements at KIA by 139% compared to the previous year. While the second quarter witnessed a 46% growth in ATMs (Air Traffic Movements) against Q1, the total tonnage, too, improved by 84%. The KIA’s current all-India market share of air cargo is 14%.

51 domestic destinations

The airport reconnected with 51 domestic destinations, achieving 88% connectivity of the pre-Covid-19 routes. The Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes enabled the airport to connect with 22 international destinations. Due to a gradual easing of restrictions, the KIA has recovered 53% of the previous year’s flight movements, according to BIAL.