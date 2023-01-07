‘Open up private layouts’, BBMP chief asks developers

Private developers should make infrastructure such as layouts and gated societies semi-public, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said at Deccan Herald’s ‘Bengaluru 2040’ conclave on Saturday.

Speaking at a session called ‘Redefining Bengaluru's Public Spaces’, he said fencing creates social isolation and the law doesn’t permit private developers to construct such isolating facilities.

Other panelists spoke of the need for building more spaces for the public to unwind. “If people are going to visit the core areas, it will be only for relaxation and there is a need to develop better sporting facilities and entertainment complexes," said Ashish Purvankara, MD, Purvankara Limited.

However, maintaining them and ensuring the safety of citizens remain a big challenge. “While everyone keeps their houses and properties clean, they tend to litter the public spaces. The government should rope in the best of marketing agencies and take up a campaign to create a sense of ownership among people," Purvankara offered a solution.

On the safety front, Abhishek Kapoor, executive director and CEO, Purvankara Limited, suggested the authorities could roll out a 'Namma Bengaluru' card and link it with the Aadhar card to track people’s movements.

There is an equal need to improve footfalls at cultural and architectural sites in the city, said NSN Murthy, Partner and Leader, Government and Public Services, Deloitte Consulting.

"First, we should improve the hygiene and cleanliness at these properties to attract people. Once the footfall improves, small businesses come up (in surroundings), establishing a small economy, which, in turn, promotes preservation," Murthy explained the “cycle”.

Murthy also pointed out the need for designing future-relevant spaces. Girinath agreed and said, "What we think today might not be relevant after 10 years. For instance, reduction in commute time might not be a parameter in the future if a majority (of working professionals) shift to video conferencing. It is not sufficient if we plan for the next five years. We have to plan for 25 years."

Enhancing liveability, and converting heritage structures to revenue generating systems were among other topics the panel discussed.