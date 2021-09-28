Owner of collapsed Bengaluru building on the run; police on the lookout

The Adugodi police are on the lookout for the owner of Nanjappa building that collapsed in Lakkasandra on Monday. Police have booked the owner for negligence. They said he is on the run since the building’s collapse.
Though the BBMP in its complaint mentioned Rathnamma as the owner of the building on the 7th Main Road Lakkasandra, police have registered a case against Suresh, who is said to be Rathnamma’s son.
BBMP officials from the Hombegowda Nagar sub-division revealed that more than 60 migrant labourers working in the BMRCL project were residing in the building for the last six months.
Police officials also revealed that Suresh and his family lived in the building, but moved out two years ago.
