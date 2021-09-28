Bengaluru building collapse: Resident alerted officials, dragged neighbours out of homes

Alert citizens in the neighbourhood informed authorities about the collapsing Nanjappa building in Lakkasandra when plaster began to fall from the walls and roof on Monday.

Labourers living in the building, however, were aware of its imminent collapse on Sunday.

Local resident Wilfred Thomas called the helpline at 10.56 am, officials said.

Also read: Adjacent houses damaged in Bengaluru building collapse

Thomas, an IT professional, told DH that he was alerted by a neighbour who shouted for him from outside.

“When I rushed out, I watched the labourers leaving the building with their belongings. I asked them what the problem was and they replied ‘building neeche gir raha hai’ (the building is collapsing),” Thomas said.

Thomas ran back into his house and got out his parents and other family members. “I went to my neighbours’ houses and dragged them out.”

Thomas was refused assistance by one of the helpline operators saying that even officers could not hold or prevent the building from collapsing.

Also read: BMRCL, labour dept turn blind eye to poor living conditions of metro labourers

“I felt I was speaking to a useless person and disconnected the call and dialled the number a few minutes later. Another person attended the call and sent emergency and rescue personnel from Jayanagar fire station,” he recalled.

The building collapsed within a few minutes after the officers reached the spot.

“Two LPG gas cylinders are still under the debris. I hope the officers remove them safely,” Thomas added.

Check out latest videos from DH: