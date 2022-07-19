Palike creates 12 new posts to increase tax collection

Of the 12 new posts, 10 are assistant commissioners (ACs), who will be the head of revenue collection in the zones

  Jul 19 2022
  updated: Jul 20 2022

Twelve new posts have been created in the BBMP’s revenue department in an effort to improve revenue tax collection. 

The civic body aims to collect Rs 5,000 crore from property tax this financial year. 

As per the government circular, 90% of these posts will be filled by  promoting assistant revenue officers (AROs) and the remaining 10% would be through deputation from the cadre of the Karnatak Municipal Administrative Service. ACs come under the monthly payscale of Rs 74,000-1.09 lakh. The revenue department has also got a new post — special officer (deputy revenue officer cadre). 

Chief town planner

Last month, the government created a new post — chief town planner in the BBMP’s town planning department — mainly to issue building licences and less involving planning the city’s growth. 

The chief town planner has been made the head of the department, which is headed by an additional director.

