Part of Namma Metro's Green Line to be closed for 2 days

Metro services on Green Line will be affected on Sunday and Monday as BMRCL seeks to take up pre-commissioning works and testing of systems on the extended stretch of the line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura (Phase 2-Reach 4).

Conseqeuntly, there will be no train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations for two days. Trains between Nagasandra and RV Road will be available from 7 am to 9 pm. Services to Yelachenahalli will resume on Tuesday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials had earlier said that it plans to operationalise the 6.29 km line within the next two months. Train operations on Purple Line between Byappanahalli and Mysore Road will run as per the existing schedule on the two days.