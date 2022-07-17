Plastic ban violations: BBMP collects Rs 1 crore worth fines

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 1.14 crore in penalty for violating the single-use plastic rule.

According to a statement issued by the Palike, the fine was collected from the manufacturers of such goods and shops and outlets using them between September 2019 and June 2022.

On Saturday alone, 122.3 kg of single-use plastic items were seized from across 98 places and a fine amounting to Rs 77,100 was collected.

“Our marshals, junior health officers, and supervisors conduct surprise inspections on shops, hotels, and manufacturers of such goods and seize the products. They also create awareness against the use of such items,” the BBMP said in a statement.