Plastic ban: BBMP collects Rs 1 crore worth fines

Plastic ban violations: BBMP collects Rs 1 crore worth fines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 04:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock image

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 1.14 crore in penalty for violating the single-use plastic rule. 

According to a statement issued by the Palike, the fine was collected from the manufacturers of such goods and shops and outlets using them between September 2019 and June 2022. 

On Saturday alone, 122.3 kg of single-use plastic items were seized from across 98 places and a fine amounting to Rs 77,100 was collected.

“Our marshals, junior health officers, and supervisors conduct surprise inspections on shops, hotels, and manufacturers of such goods and seize the products. They also create awareness against the use of such items,” the BBMP said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP
single use plastic
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

 