Pre-fixed auto counters open at MG Road, Cubbon Park metro stations

Pre-fixed auto-rickshaw counters opened at MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations on Wednesday as part of the authorities’ efforts to boost first- and last-mile connectivity.

The counters were inaugurated by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Saleem. They will be open from 7 am to 12.30 am every day throughout the year.

The required staff will be shared by BMRCL and the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

Passengers have to pay the government-stipulated fares: Rs 30 for the first two kilometres and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometre. The fare between 10 pm and 5 am will be one-and-a-half times the standard charges.

More such counters will soon open at the entry/exit gates of Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli and Nagasandra metro stations. Nagasandra will get two counters, BMRCL said in a statement.

Booking details

Passengers have to state their destination at the counter and collect the travel slip that will contain the auto driver’s name, phone number, auto-rickshaw registration number, a destination address, passenger’s phone number and the fare to be paid at the end of the journey, an official said.

Passengers will also have to pay a service charge of Rs 2 at the counter.

Refreshment stall open

The BMRCL also opened a juice centre at the MG Road metro station and plans to open four more at Nadaprabhu Kempegwoda Majestic, Nagasandra, Sir M Visvesvaraya (Central College) and Chickpet metro stations in the days to come.