Prohibitory directives extended till August 30 in Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders extended till August 30 in Bengaluru

Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from the order

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 03:28 ist
hough the number of cases has reduced substantially in the city, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions, Pant said. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Following guidelines from the chief secretary and chairman of the State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, to contain the spread of Covid-19, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant extended restrictions till August 30.

Besides banning the assembly of more than four people in public places, except for purposes exempted or where the number of people has been specified by the government, the order imposes restrictions till midnight of August 30. Bus stands, metro/railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

Those violating the orders will be punished under the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188 and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Though the number of cases has reduced substantially in the city, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions, Pant said.

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Kamal Pant

