<p>Mangaluru: Congress workers who had gathered at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday to welcome AICC general secretary K C Venugopal raised slogans in support of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p><p>Venugopal arrived in Mangaluru to take part in the centenary celebrations of the dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru, organised by the Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, in collaboration with the Mangalore University Sri Narayana Guru Study Chair, on the university campus at Konaje. </p><p>KPCC general secretary Mithun Rai, along with party workers, had assembled at the airport to receive him.</p>. <p>As soon as Venugopal came out of the airport, Congress workers raised slogans in favour of Shivakumar.</p><p>The programme at Mangalore University will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>This development came a day after Siddaramaiah <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-will-become-cm-when-high-command-decides-siddaramaiah-3817709">said Shivakumar would head the government “when the high command decides”</a>.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said this after having breakfast at Shivakumar’s residence in what was another show of bonhomie between the two leaders, which the Congress high command wanted to conceal their leadership tussle.</p>