Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP, AAP win 2 wards each, Congress opens account; counting underway

The counting of votes for the MCD bypolls to 12 wards began at 8 am, amid tight security at 10 counting centres in Delhi.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 05:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAAPDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us