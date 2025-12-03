<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a> won two wards each, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and All India Forward Bloc emerged victorious in one ward each, even as counting for the remaining wards was underway.</p><p>The counting of votes for the MCD bypolls to 12 wards began at 8 am, amid tight security at 10 counting centres in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>.</p><p>BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harsh Sharma by a margin of 1,182 votes. The saffron party also comfortably won the Shalimar Bagh B ward, with Anita Jain defeating AAP's Babita Rana by a margin of over 10,000 votes.</p><p>The Shalimar Bagh B ward was vacated after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta won the assembly polls in February and became Delhi's chief minister.</p>.Delhi: MCD clears key measures to tackle pollution; mayor orders immediate action.<p>AAP won the Mundka and Dakshinpuri wards, while Congress' Suresh Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar A ward by defeating BJP's Subhajeet Gautam. </p><p>Choudhary polled in 12,766 votes while his opponent managed to get 9,138 votes. </p><p>All India Forward Bloc candidate Mohd Imran won the Chandni Mahal seat by defeating AAP's Mudassar Usman by a margin of 4,692 votes.</p><p>The BJP was leading in Dichaon Kalan and Greater Kailash, while AAP was ahead in the Naraina ward in the initial trends.</p><p>Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by AAP.</p><p>The State Election Commission, Delhi, has set up 10 counting centres at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.</p><p>The strong rooms where the EVMs are stored after polling were secured with adequate security measures, including round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and the deployment of paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel.</p><p>Nearly 1,800 Delhi Police personnel and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.</p><p>Around 700 personnel have been deployed for counting, and facilities have been provided for the candidates and their authorised counting agents, it added.</p><p>The vote percentage in the bypolls was 38.51 per cent as compared to 50.47 per cent in the MCD elections held for 250 wards in 2022.</p>