Prohibitory orders, tight security in Bengaluru over hijab judgement

The Bengaluru police have tightened security measures across the city over the hijab judgement on Tuesday. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15.

The pronouncement will commence at 10.30 am. The commissioner of police Kamal Pant also issued prohibitory orders across the city from March 15, 6 am (Tuesday) till March 21, around 12 am. Earlier the prohibitory order was in place surrounding the educational institutions till March 22.

Soon after learning about the pronouncement, Kamal Pant held a meeting with his subordinates including additional commissioner of police, joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police on Monday evening.

Apart from deploying extra force near educational institutions and sensitive areas, Pant has instructed the DCPs to keep an eye on the social media. He has also instructed DCP (Central) M N Anucheth to deploy policemen surrounding Vidhana Soudha and High Court from tonight itself.

Senior officials including Pant appealed to the public to respect the court's order and maintain peace in the city. DG and IGP, Praveen Sood has also instructed his subordinates to take necessary measures to maintain peace across the state.

Prohibitory orders:

With regard to the government's order to the strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules in certain parts of the state, protests and agitations were held. At some places, these protests had disturbed public peace and order.

Various types of reactions after pronouncement of the judgment, including gathering, celebrations, protests cannot be ruled out. Hence, in order to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city, the authorities have issued prohibitory orders for one week banning gathering, agitations, protests, celebrations of any type in any public place in the city. If anyone violates the order, necessary action will be taken against the respective persons, the authorities said.

