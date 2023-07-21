Pvt bus, cab & auto drivers call for Bengaluru bandh on July 27

Private bus, cab, maxicab and auto-rickshaw drivers have called for a Bengaluru bandh on July 27 in protest against the free travel scheme for women.

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations told reporters on Thursday that its members were suffering because of the Shakti scheme.

Launched on June 11, the Shakti scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on all non-premium government buses plying within the state. The scheme has been successful. A total of 22.65 crore women used the facility until July 19 at a cost of Rs 538.9 crore.

The federation, which represents 23 organisations, said it had submitted a memorandum to the government, giving a week to fulfil its demands or else it would call for a Bengaluru bandh on July 27.

The federation said it would go ahead with the bandh next Thursday because the government didn't respond positively.