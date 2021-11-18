Record student placements at IIMB; consulting, finance firms biggest recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) says it witnessed record student placements for the 2021-23 batch of PGP and PGP-BA courses.

All the 513 eligible students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) who participated during the two-day hiring held recently received offers. In all, students received 542 offers.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said in a news release: “This is one of the best summer placements we had in recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post-pandemic market.”

Consulting (181) and financial services (84) companies made the most offers. Among consulting companies, Accenture made the most offers at 33 followed by Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group (22 each).

Among financial services companies, Goldman Sachs made the most offers (16) followed by Citibank (7). Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domains also rolled out considerable offers. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks, making 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with seven offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), the release said.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 99 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Nestle (8). Analytics roles received 19 offers with major recruiters including American Express (7), FinIQ (2) and others (10).

Some of the leading start-ups that offered internships included Navi Technologies (11), Unacademy (9), Byju’s (6), Udaan (3), LatentView Analytics (1), Licious (1), Purplle (1) and Swiggy (1).

Harshit Verma, Student Placement Representative, IIMB, stated in the release: “We witnessed an increase in high-paying offers across sectors. We saw a rise in offers for finance roles while consulting continues to be most sought-after.”

Dr Roopa Adyasha, Senior Manager, Career Development Services at IIMB, said: “Amidst a challenging post-pandemic business environment, IIMB witnessed an upsurge of hiring from various sectors of the industry.”

Job offers bagged by IIMB students

Consulting firms

Accenture (33), Bain & Company (22), Boston Consulting Group (22), Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (13), Tata Consultancy Services (12), Alvarez & Marsal (8), PricewaterhouseCoopers (8), Ernst & Young (7), GEP Consulting (7), NRI Consulting (7), Strategy& (5), Auctus Advisors (4), Arthur D. Little (3), Miebach Consulting (3), KPMG (2), LEK Consulting (1) and others (9).

Finance

Goldman Sachs (16), Citibank (7), Avendus Capital (4), Barclays (4), Deutsche Bank (4), JP Morgan (3), Arpwood Capital (2), Blackstone (2), HSBC (2), Bank of America (1), CDC Group (1), Credit Suisse (1), Gaja Capital (1), Morgan Stanley (1), Standard Chartered (1), Kotak Mahindra (9), Axis Bank (1), D.E. Shaw (1), White Oak Capital Management (1) and others (22).

Sales and Marketing

Nestle (8), Pidilite (7), Samsung (6), Asian Paints (5), HUL (5), Disney-Star (4), AB InBev (3), Saint Gobain (4), Tata Sky (4), Jubilant (3), Pernod Ricard (3), Philips India (3), Wipro Consumer Care (3), Kimberly-Clark (3), Baja Auto (2), Colgate-Palmolive (2), Mondelez (2), Coca-Cola (1), Dabur (1), ITC (1) and others (29).

Information Technology

Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), Visa Inc (4), InfoEdge (3), UHG Optum (3), Adobe (2), Atlassian (1), and others (3), Amazon (29), Flipkart (5), Uber (4), Myntra (2) and others (2).

General Management

Adani Group (7), Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (5), Vedanta (5), Reliance (4), Bajaj Finserv (3), CK Birla (3), NPCI (3), Capgemini (2), Hinduja Group (2), Jindal Steel (2), True North (2), JSW (1), Piramal (1) and others(30).

