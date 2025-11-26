<p>Bengaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> court has fined the father of a teenager Rs 25,000 after the boy was caught doing a wheelie near Rajajinagar earlier this year. </p><p>Rajajinagar traffic police had registered a case after a video shot by passersby showing a 17-year-old, along with his friend, performing a dangerous wheelie on West of Chord Road on March 27 this year. </p><p>The clip was later circulated on social media. </p><p>Police reviewed CCTV footage, traced the vehicle and opened the case under BNS Section 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding in a public way that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. They also seized the scooter and initiated legal action. </p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police book 398 wheelie cases, arrest 324 in March .<p>There was, however, a twist: the scooter was registered in the name of Shaktivelu, a Seshadripuram resident employed by the boy's father, Govindaraj. </p><p>"Govindaraj had bought the vehicle using my documents. The boy took it out at midnight to perform the stunt. When the police issued me a notice, I shared Govindaraj’s details. He appeared before the magistrate and paid the fine," Shaktivelu told <em>DH.</em> </p><p>Taking a stern view of reckless riding and parental negligence, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Traffic Court-4 fined the scooter owner Rs 25,000 on Tuesday.</p>