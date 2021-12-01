‘Relative of RSS leader’ appointed V-C of BNU

Prof Niranjana, known by his pen name Niranjana Vanalli, has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Bengaluru North University (BNU).

Prof Niranjana is from the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at the University of Mysore.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot issued an order on Tuesday appointing him as the new vice chancellor for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office or until he attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

The term of the BNU’s first vice-chancellor Prof T D Kemparaju ended last July. The committee constituted for the selection of the new vice-chancellor had recommended three names: Profs B C Mylarappa and B K Ravi, both from Bangalore University, and Prof Niranjana.

Prof Niranjana’s appointment has drawn criticism with some aspirants alleging that he was picked because he is related to a national leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The person appointed is a relative of a top RSS leader, and everyone can guess the background of this appointment,” said a senior professor who was also an aspirant.

Prof Niranjana responded to his appointment saying he was appointed purely on merit and experience. “I have contributed to journalism and higher education for the last 30 years and I was a cultural ambassador for two years and also served as a registrar,” he said.