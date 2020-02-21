Rickshaws down but far from being out

Last year, when the Narendra Modi government completed 100 days, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had addressed the problems faced by the automobile industry with this remark: “The mindset of millennials now prefer to ride Ola or Uber rather than buying a car and the auto sector had its good times till about two years ago.”

The entry of such app-based cab and other mobility players has hit autorickshaw drivers badly, particularly in a metro such as Bengaluru. Affordability, status, comfort and safety are the key factors that influence commuters to opt for these services, dumping in the process the traditional autorickshaws.

Inevitably, the autorickhaw, once a popular transport mode, is now faced with a huge crisis of survival. DH speaks to a cross-section of Bengalureans to understand their preferences and the future of the autorickshaw.

Manoj K M, a millennial and a HR executive says, “Autorickshaw drivers are going through tough times. So, it is better to create separate apps for them or to restrict particular areas for rickshaws. It will help them not to lose the business. Instead of encouraging corporates to make money, give opportunities to these people who are finding it difficult to earn a day’s meal.”

He points out that both Uber and Ola are trying to expand their business platforms through different promotion methods. “For example, one day I got an offer for Ola in Google pay and got Rs 70 cashback by paying via that app. All these leave the local auto drivers at a disadvantage. Besides, senior citizens with low digital literacy, find autos more convenient,” he explains.

However, autorickshaw drivers themselves have different views on the issue. Thirty-nine year-old R Venkatesh with five years’ experience in driving a rickshaw, admit that some drivers do demand extra fares forcing people to go for the app-based alternatives. “The fares on the app are fixed and the driver cannot demand extra.”

But Anjinappa, who has been driving an autorickshaw for one year, says he faces no difficulty in finding customers. This, despite many people preferring the Olas and Ubers.

Parvathy Gokul, a senior accountant residing in Kormangala, has this to share: “I prefer booking an auto or Ola cab online because I find them safe. There is no need to bargain over the fare. Nor is it necessary to explain the location. Also, we will be aware about the exact route from the app.”

Gokul does not agree that local autorickshaws would be an advantage. “Their charges are very high. Many of those drivers refuse to keep the meter on. If the app-based cabs and autos are not available, only then do I prefer the local rickshaws,” she adds.

However, Josmitha James, a B Tech student, has a different view. “I will choose local autos, because I find the cabs booked online unreliable. Most of the times, they take a long time to reach the pick-up location. And when the cab availablity is low, they charge twice what the local autos levy,” she explains.

“If I have to go somewhere, it is less time-consuming to find an auto than booking a cab. Sometimes, internet slowdown also adds to the problem of booking the online cabs,” James adds.

A bad experience with an app-based operator had forced her to changer her opinion. She recalls, “One day, I didn’t give the exact drop location for Uber. Even though it was only 150 metre away from my place, the driver didn’t drop me and asked me to get out at the wrong address. I had to walk the entire distance from there.”