RR Nagar to get flyover, two underpasses and SWM plant

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday laid the foundation stone for five projects in western Bengaluru’s RR Nagar assembly constituency.

The works include a flyover to decongest traffic near the RR Nagar arch and two underpasses (one at the intersection of Kengeri road and Ullal main road; another along Annapoorneshwari Nagar main road). All five works are estimated to cost Rs 200 crore.

The flyover, which will link Kenchanahalli Road with Mysuru Road near the arch, is estimated to cost Rs 80 crore. It will benefit vehicles heading towards Banashankari 6th Stage, BEML Layout, Channasandra, etc, officials said.

While one ramp of the flyover (connecting Mysuru Road from Kenchanahalli Main Road) will be 305 metres long, another ramp (connecting University Circle from Vrishabhavathi Valley) will be 350 metres long.

Bommai also laid the foundation stone for the leachate and solid waste treatment plant at Hosakerehalli and Kenchanahalli lakes, which is estimated to cost Rs 11.20 crore.

The works, officials said, are planned to stop contaminated water from getting into the waterbody. Among the works that were set in motion is the construction of retaining walls between Tumakuru Road junction to Nayandahalli junction and Sumannahalli junction to Ambedkar College.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister shared his vision for Bengaluru and directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to take action against people who instal flex and banners in violation of the high court order. Ironically, several roads in RR Nagar spotted flex boards welcoming the chief minister.

Students assaulted

When students started removing the banners erected inside the university campus, supporters of RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, who is also the horticulture minister in the state government, allegedly assaulted two students.

This led to a tense situation till the police intervened and tried to pacify both the groups.