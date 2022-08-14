Security up ahead of I-Day celebrations in Bengaluru

Security up as Independence Day crowd set to descend on Parade Ground

Over 8,000 people are expected to witness this year’s Independence Day programme at the Manekshaw Parade Ground

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 14 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 02:29 ist
The Vidhana Soudha illuminated with colours of the national flag in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Over 8,000 people are expected to witness this year’s Independence Day programme at the Manekshaw Parade Ground.

The enthusiasm has increased since the celebrations were closed to the public for the last two years.

Speaking about the preparations for the event, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that of the 8,000 invitations, 6,200 have already been distributed.

The venue is equipped with 100 CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners.

“We have completed all the preparations for the celebrations. The ground is ready and we have taken precautionary measures to ensure rain does not cause any problems. The celebrations will go on between 9 am and 11.20 am. At least 2,400 kids will participate in the cultural programmes,” Girinath said. 

Nearly 1,700 police personnel have been deployed along with nine DCPs and 15 ACPs, who will oversee the safety measures. “We have ramped up the safety measures and our officials will ensure free flow of traffic. However, we request the public to carry only essential items and refrain from carrying too many things to the venue,” said City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy.

According to a statement, at least 1,200 personnel from KSRP, BSF, Home Guards, CRPF, traffic police, CAR and Women Reserve Police will take part in the parade.

No parking for public

Parking of private vehicles is prohibited on Central Street – from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand; Cubbon Road-CTO Circle till KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction; MG Road–Anil Kumble Circle till Queen’s Circle. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Independence Day
India News
India@75
Bengaluru news

