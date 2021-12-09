Seven buildings around Jakkur aerodrome above DGCA-approved height

Five months after Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda ordered a survey of the buildings around the Jakkur aerodrome in North Bengaluru, the department has flagged seven structures built above the permitted height of 45 metres.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that surveyed 11 buildings around the airstrip to check compliance with DGCA regulations has submitted a report highlighting the violations.

“According to the BBMP report, seven buildings have violated the DGCA norms,” said a senior official from the department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, noting that the violations were minor.

“Many of the buildings had things like a protruding parapet wall, antenna tower and an additional water tank that increased the height,” he said, adding that the department sought clarifications from the BBMP and the buildings will be served notices to remove the additional structures that increase their height.

Besides the height, BBMP officials also reviewed building plans and the No Objection Certificates obtained after the construction.

“Many of them had structures built after obtaining the No Objection Certificate. We have also scrutinised plans to ensure there are no deviations between the approved plans and the constructions,” the official said.

The survey was conducted based on rules laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stipulating that no building should be above the height of 45 metres in a five-kilometre radius of the aerodrome.

