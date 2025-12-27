<p>As plunging temperatures sweep across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and officials issue cold wave alerts in several regions, data reveals a deeper trend: nearly half of the state’s districts have witnessed extreme declines in minimum temperatures over the past few years, pointing to a pattern that extends beyond this winter alone.</p>.<p>Notably, most of the ten all-time lowest minimum temperatures in these districts have been recorded only since 2005. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained comprehensive weather data for over a century through its observation stations across the state.</p>.<p>All-time ten coldest years since 1901 in Bengaluru rural (minimum 9.5°C), Mysuru (8.1°C), Raichur (7.1°C), Vijayapura (6°C) and Bidar (5.6°C) are recorded in the last two decades. Bagalkot has recorded eight coldest years since 2022 in the history of over four decades with the lowest temperature dropping up to 6.6°C. </p>.Winter chill sets in, temperature dips in heritage city Mysuru.<p>Officials have attributed the temperature drop to western disturbances and jet streams, prompting cold wave warnings over concerns about health risks and the spread of fungal diseases in crops. </p>.<p>Experts say that all three seasons this year have been marked by extremes, with an extended monsoon setting the stage for unusually cold conditions across the state. The recent sharp fall in temperatures is also linked to a mix of global and local atmospheric factors, including the La Niña phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, districts such as Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have also experienced severe cold conditions over the past two decades, with temperatures dropping to 10°C or lower. These districts have recorded seven to eight of their coldest years in the 21st century alone. Historical records further indicate that temperatures are likely to drop even more in January in districts including Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, and both rural and urban Bengaluru, making January colder than December.</p>.<p><strong>Extreme weather bouts</strong></p>.<p>Extreme weather events such as intense cold waves, floods, heatwaves and severe storms have become more frequent in recent years. Several factors, including natural climate variations and deforestation, are responsible, says IMD scientist C S Patil.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, N Puviarasan, Head of the IMD Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, says the phenomenon is not unusual. “Cold air advection due to winds from the north-eastern direction brings down temperatures in north interior Karnataka. Climate change is being witnessed everywhere. Clear-sky radiation cooling and local factors such as reduction in forest cover contribute to climate change, leading to lower temperatures,” he explains.</p>