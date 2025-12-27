Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dipping temperature points to a sharper cold trend as Karnataka feels the chill

Notably, most of the ten all-time lowest minimum temperatures in these districts have been recorded only since 2005.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 20:24 IST
Karnataka NewsWinterKarnatakaSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us