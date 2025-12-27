<p>In conversation with <em>DH</em>’s Pavan Kumar H, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Tourism Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-k-patil">H K Patil</a><strong> </strong>outlines the challenges and the path forward for conserving the state’s prehistoric sites. Excerpts: </p>.<p><strong>With over 90 per cent of Karnataka’s prehistoric sites in a dilapidated condition, what efforts are underway to protect them?</strong></p>.<p>It was only after I took charge as Tourism Minister that prominence was given to prehistoric sites in Karnataka. After visiting the Hire Benakal megalithic site in Koppal, I ensured the provision of basic facilities and protection. I also made sure that information about the significance of the site reached lawmakers, officials and enthusiasts through an exhibition at the Vidhana Soudha. Similar efforts will be undertaken for all prehistoric sites in the state.</p>.The vanishing footprints of Karnataka’s prehistoric legacy.<p><strong>The state government has announced excavation plans at Lakkundi, Rajaghatta and other prehistoric sites, but no visible progress has been made…</strong></p>.<p>The excavation work at multiple prehistoric sites is on. At Lakkundi, the department has called for tender and work will commence soon. Due to the monsoon, we could not take up the excavation as rules do not permit us. I will ensure that research work at all the major sites, for which permission has been given, is completed at the earliest, so that conservation work can follow.</p>.<p><strong>Researchers say obtaining excavation permissions in Karnataka is difficult due to long delays and red tape. How do you respond?</strong></p>.<p>The state does not permit individual researchers to carry out excavations independently, as there have been cases of some individuals making away with some important artefacts. All excavation work must be coordinated with the Department. While we are open to collaborating with researchers and granting them access for study, obtaining permissions from the ASI in Delhi has become challenging, even for state-sponsored projects. </p>.<p><strong>Are there efforts to preserve prehistoric artefacts scientifically, given that many are currently held by private individuals?</strong></p>.<p>Due to the lack of quality museums, many artefacts are being stored in universities and research centres. It is preferable to preserve them scientifically in private spaces than to leave them in government godowns. Ballari has one private museum. The government will take steps to set up similar museums if the Ballari museum model is feasible. Ultimately, our national treasures should be under government care.</p>