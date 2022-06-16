Six-month course in public nutrition and public policy

Six-month certificate course in public nutrition, health and public policy

The objective is to provide multi-sectoral knowledge to students so that they can comprehensively understand the serious implications of undernutrition

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2022, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 02:24 ist

The Auro Centre for Public Nutrition, Public Health and Public Policy (ACPN), an initiative of Sri Aurobindo Society and the Centre for Extended Education (CEE), Mount Carmel College, have recently approved a six-month certificate course in ‘Public Nutrition, Public Health and Public Policy’.

The course is an inter-disciplinary and multi-sectoral one that integrates public health, community nutrition and public policy. It is open to any graduate student or professional. It will be taught online and will begin on August 16. 

The objective is to provide multi-sectoral knowledge to students so that they can comprehensively understand the serious implications of undernutrition, micronutrient deficiency and dietary deficit (macro and micro nutritional) among our population, and its adverse effect on public health.

The course will lay emphasis on the gender dimension of undernutrition and the role of women's self-help groups; food fortification, and on supply chains and sustainable food systems.

