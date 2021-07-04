Son of Kannada filmmaker Suryoday Serampall dies in accident

The son of filmmaker Suryoday Perampalli died in a road accident while on a joyride with an underage female friend in southwestern Bengaluru.

Mayur, 20, borrowed a friend's brand new sports bike KTM Duke on Friday morning and went on a ride with the 13-year-old girl, his neighbour in Health Layout, Srigandhakaval, West Bengaluru.

He headed southwest towards Magadi Road. At New Link Road near Muddayanapalya around 10 am, the bike crashed head-on with a Canter. Mayur, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered grievous head injuries and died at a private hospital early on Saturday morning, said an officer from the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police station.

The girl suffered multiple fractures and injuries and is in hospital.

Evidence from the accident scene and the testimony of local residents show that Mayur had lost control of the bike and crashed it into the oncoming Canter, the officer added. Police are questioning Mayur's friend who had lent him the two-wheeler.

Mayur was studying BCom at a private college. Serampalli, his father, directed the 2019 Kannada film 'Deyi Baidethi' and acted in another film called 'Salt'. He also worked in Tulu films.

The fatal road crash comes weeks after the death of national award-winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay in a similar accident in JP Nagar. He, too, didn't wear a helmet at the time, police said and urged motorcyclists to mandatorily put on the safety headgear.