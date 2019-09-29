Special train from Yeshwantpur to Tumakuru for Dasara

To cater to the rush during the Dasara festival, the South Western Railway will run a Yeshwantpur–Tumakuru–Yeshwantpur DEMU Special train from Monday onwards.

In a press release, SWR said that the train will run for six days except Sunday.

From Yeshwantpur, the train (06597) will depart at 7.50 pm and arrive at Tumakuru at 9.25 pm.

In the return direction, the train (06598) will depart Tumakuru 9.50 pm and arrive Yeshwantpur at 11.25 pm.

En route, the train will stop at Kyatsandra, Hirehalli, Dobbspet, Nidvanda, Muddalingana Halli, Dodbele, Bhairanayakanahalli, Gollahalli, Soladevanahalli and Chikkabanavara, the

SWR statement added.