Street vendors won't be allowed to use major roads: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will work with street vendors to find them alternative space for doing business instead of occupying footpaths and roads, its chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has said.
“We have received a lot of complaints that street vendors are blocking footpaths, especially on arterial and sub-arterial roads.
“While street vendors are protected under the law, they cannot occupy the full streets and force pedestrians to take the road. Wherever the density of pedestrian and vehicle movement is low, we will allow street vendors to operate,” he said.
Girinath spent second half of Tuesday in the Bommanahalli Zone to review the progress of various development works. He also heard the grievances of over two dozen residents. He has covered all zones, except RR Nagar where he is yet to hold a similar programme.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again
Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird
Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island
How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy
Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma
‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure
Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot