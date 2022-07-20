Street vendors not allowed to use major roads: BBMP

Street vendors won't be allowed to use major roads: BBMP

Girinath spent second half of Tuesday in the Bommanahalli Zone to review the progress of various development works

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2022, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 03:37 ist
Tushar Girinath. Credit: DH Pool Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will work with street vendors to find them alternative space for doing business instead of occupying footpaths and roads, its chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has said. 

“We have received a lot of complaints that street vendors are blocking footpaths, especially on arterial and sub-arterial roads.

“While street vendors are protected under the law, they cannot occupy the full streets and force pedestrians to take the road. Wherever the density of pedestrian and vehicle movement is low, we will allow street vendors to operate,” he said. 

Girinath spent second half of Tuesday in the Bommanahalli Zone to review the progress of various development works. He also heard the grievances of over two dozen residents. He has covered all zones, except RR Nagar where he is yet to hold a similar programme. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
Karnataka
street vendors

What's Brewing

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

 