Street vendors won't be allowed to use major roads: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will work with street vendors to find them alternative space for doing business instead of occupying footpaths and roads, its chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has said.

“We have received a lot of complaints that street vendors are blocking footpaths, especially on arterial and sub-arterial roads.

“While street vendors are protected under the law, they cannot occupy the full streets and force pedestrians to take the road. Wherever the density of pedestrian and vehicle movement is low, we will allow street vendors to operate,” he said.

Girinath spent second half of Tuesday in the Bommanahalli Zone to review the progress of various development works. He also heard the grievances of over two dozen residents. He has covered all zones, except RR Nagar where he is yet to hold a similar programme.