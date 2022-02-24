Student barred from taking pet cat on flight

Student barred from taking pet cat on flight at last minute

An Air India spokesperson said the final decision whether to allow the pet inside the cabin is left to the pilot’s discretion

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 03:37 ist

A research student’s frantic efforts to ferry his pet cat from Bengaluru to Patna failed after an Air India pilot reportedly refused to allow it inside the cabin on Wednesday afternoon. Eventually, he had to wait another 13 hours to board the next flight. 

For Lakhanlal, a junior research fellow at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, the ordeal started on Wednesday morning. “I booked a flight from Bengaluru to Patna through Air India so that I can take my cat with me. I came from Mangalore by cab,” he said in a tweet. 

The flight was at 12.50 pm, but he reached the airline counter at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 9.45 am. “They checked the vet certificate and vaccination record of the cat. They also weighed the cage which was around less than 5 kg,” he recalled.

He had researched well in advance to understand all the Air India rules on pet carriage. But that did not help him. “After making payment and doing all the formalities, just before 50 minutes of the flight, the officials informed me that the captain is not allowing the pet,” Lakhanlal tweeted.

Final decision rests with the pilot: Air India     

An Air India spokesperson said the final decision whether to allow the pet inside the cabin is left to the pilot’s discretion. Rules mandate that only two pets can be inside at a time, and the pilot can take a call, the official explained.

However, Lakhanlal contended that he was not given any reason for the refusal. “I asked the reason but they didn’t tell me anything. They did not allow me to board. I literally begged that please allow us to board but they asked me that if you wish you can leave the cat and board,” he tweeted. 

Air India responded in a tweet that he could have boarded the flight and continued his journey if he had carried an appropriate cage suitable for carrying pets in the cargo hold. “As per our carriage of pet policy readily available on our website, the permission to carry any pet in the cabin can only be granted by the commander of the flight.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Air India
India News
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 