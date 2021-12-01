Surprise raid on convicts springs a big surprise

Surprise raid on convicts springs a big surprise: Only ganja found, not cellphones or weapons

The sleuths found ganja and several pieces of chilam (a pipe used for smoking) during the search

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2021, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 03:31 ist
CCB officials conducted raid at Parappana Agrahara central prison on Tuesday morning. Credit: DH Photo

CCB sleuths who joined forces with the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities to search the prison complex on Tuesday have recovered ganja from convicted prisoners. 

The CCB team, consisting of two deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), three assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and 15 inspectors along with sniffer dogs trained in narcotics reached the prison around 5.45 am and searched it until 9 am. 

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the sleuths found ganja and several pieces of chilam (a pipe used for smoking) during the search. 

CCB sources said they did not find mobile phones or weapons while they discovered 20 grams of ganja in the cells of two convicted prisoners. They are probing the source of the drugs. 

“Previous raids have made the prisoners deterrent. So (this time) we didn’t find any weapons or mobile phones,” a senior officer said. He was referring to the CCB raid in July when officials seized a large cache of weapons, ganja and mobile phones. Since then, prison authorities have been taking stringent measures to stop access to weapons and contrabands, the officer added. 

 

