Telecom wires fall on car in Ejipura, driver has narrow escape

A man driving his car had a narrow escape after multiple wires snapped and fell on the vehicle's windshield.

On Friday, Philip Tiju Abraham, a software architect, was driving home from his office in Koramangala to Whitefield around 4.45 pm when multiple wires snapped and fell on his car right before the Ejipura signal.

He was able to remove the wires and tie them up with help from other drivers who stopped behind him.

Philip posted his dashcam footage on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "A close call with death, it sure felt like! I was in my car, about to drive through Ejipura signal when what seemed to be telecom wires fell onto my car. I was too stunned at the moment but had enough sense to hit the brakes!"

Philip told DH that he is yet to file a complaint as he was waiting for the Bengaluru city police and traffic police to respond to his tweet. "This is mostly happening because of the Ejipura flyover work," he said.

Philip had installed a dashcam in his car a few months ago following a harrowing fake accident case in last August, where he was threatened and cheated of Rs 10,000.